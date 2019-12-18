Ukraine May Resume Gas Transit Talks With Russia in Spring If Crisis Drags On - Naftogaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Ukraine's energy major Naftogaz hopes that talks on Russian gas transit to Europe can be resumed in April or May if no deal is reached this month, the company's chief executive said Tuesday.

"I hope that even if we do not sign a contract now we will be able to return to the negotiating table with Russians and Europeans in April or May," Andriy Kobolyev told Ukraine's Mirror Weekly.

The existing deal expires at the end of the month. Russia has suggested extending it but Ukraine wants a long-term arrangement. A new round of EU-mediated talks to end the impasse is set for Thursday.

Kobolyev said that a long pause in gas shipments would be a test for Ukraine's economy and its planned growth.

He also said that sanctions, passed by the US Senate in a bid to halt the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, would impact the gas talks between Moscow and Kiev.

"Yes, they will have an effect on negotiators. Both on Russians and a certain European country," Kobolyev said in an interview with the Novoye Vremya newspaper.

Germany, which is where the new pipeline makes landfall, has criticized the Unites States for meddling in European affairs. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the Senate to refrain from imposing sanctions that he considered to be extraterritorial.