Ukraine Might Need $20Bln Of EU Financial Aid In 2024 - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Ukraine might need a financial aid package in the amount of 18 billion euros ($19.7 billion) from the European Union in 2024, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Ukraine might need a financial aid package in the amount of 18 billion Euros ($19.7 billion) from the European Union in 2024, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Saturday.

"Of course it depends on the military campaign, but I think it could be no less than the ��18 billion as we (had) for this year," Marchenko said before an informal meeting with EU finance ministers in Sweden, as quoted by Politico news outlet.

In November, Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget had been facing a deficit of around $5 billion every month since the start of the military conflict with Russia in January 2022, with two thirds of the money being received through foreign loans and grants, and three quarters spent on military needs.

In December, the EU agreed on a set of documents which would allow the union to allocate 18 billion euros of financial aid for Ukraine in 2023.

On March 2, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance stated that the country's sovereign debt had exceeded $116 billion.

