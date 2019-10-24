UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Moves Up To 64th Place In World Bank's Doing Business-2020 Rating - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:38 PM

Ukraine Moves Up to 64th Place in World Bank's Doing Business-2020 Rating - Prime Minister

Ukraine has moved up seven spots and is now ranked 64th in the 2020 edition of the World Bank's Doing Business index, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Ukraine has moved up seven spots and is now ranked 64th in the 2020 edition of the World Bank's Doing Business index, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Thursday.

Ukraine was ranked 71st out of 190 positions in the Doing Business-2019 list, up from the 76th position in the 2018 ranking.

"Great news to start off the day � Ukraine has improved 7 positions and is ranked #64 in the annual @WorldBank Doing Business 2020 report," Honcharuk wrote on Twitter.

He welcomed the news as a positive sign for Ukrainian businessmen and a green light for foreign investors.

According to the minister, Ukraine has shown significant progress, in particular, in protecting minority shareholders and in obtaining building permits.

"This is only the beginning! We keep on working in this direction. The bankruptcy code came into force three days ago, the Investment promotion law took effect several weeks ago. Now, we are stepping up deregulation processes ...

I am sure that, at this rate, our country will become a magnet for investment through implementing successful reforms," the minister said.

India, which precedes Ukraine in the ranking, has also improved its position in the Doing Business-2020 ranking, moving from 77th place to 63rd. During the last five years, the country managed to outrank 79 states, as mentioned in the World Bank's report.

The annual Doing Business Report, established by the World Bank Group in 2003, compares business regulation for domestic firms in 190 countries. This year, New Zealand reaffirmed its leadership in the world ranking on creating the most conducive environment for doing business. Singapore retained the second position. Hong Kong replaced Denmark, which moved down to the 4th position and is followed by South Korea, the United States, Georgia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland. Russia advanced to the 28th position amid reforms such spheres as electricity supply, the fiscal area and the protection of minority investor rights.

