Ukraine Must Have Lower Price For Russian Gas Than Europe - Ukrainian Minister

Ukraine must be sold Russian gas for a lower price than the one set for Europe if the latter is to receive a direct supply of it, Ukrainian Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksiy Orzhel said on Monday

Existing gas and gas transit contracts between Russia and Ukraine expire at the end of this year, and both sides have yet to reach an agreement on a future contract.

"If direct deliveries are possible, the price will be fixed at the European hub and [Ukraine wants] a discount from the benchmark price or compensation of our costs," Orzhel said at a press conference.

The minister stressed that Ukraine would not let Russia set a "political" price for its gas.

"The price will not be political, that will not be a discount. That will be a fixed price, in line with the European benchmark price," Orzhel added.

Since last week's phone conversation between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, bilateral contacts on the future gas contract have intensified. On Thursday, negotiations on the matter were held in Vienna with the participation of ministers and heads of companies from both sides. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the following day that the meeting was constructive, but that a number of technical issues still needed to be finalized, which Gazprom and Ukrainian companies were now working on. The minister added that a new round of negotiations would take place next week.

