Ukraine Negotiates Deal With US on Long-Term Gas Imports Via Poland - Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukraine is negotiating a gas import deal with the United States, and gas is set to be delivered via Poland, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said in an interview with UNIAN news agency, adding that Kiev is interested in large amounts

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ukraine is negotiating a gas import deal with the United States, and gas is set to be delivered via Poland, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said in an interview with UNIAN news agency, adding that Kiev is interested in large amounts.

"Recently, we considered the possibility of long-term gas imports from the US ... I think it is very good and adequate to sign such a ten-year or 20-year contract," Orzhel said, adding that that gas would be imported via Poland.

The energy minister also confirmed that Kiev and Washington were in talks over the gas deal, and that Ukraine was interested in significant amounts of gas.