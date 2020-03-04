UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Negotiates Deal With US On Long-Term Gas Imports Via Poland - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:52 PM

Ukraine Negotiates Deal With US on Long-Term Gas Imports Via Poland - Energy Minister

Ukraine is negotiating a gas import deal with the United States, and gas is set to be delivered via Poland, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said in an interview with UNIAN news agency, adding that Kiev is interested in large amounts

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ukraine is negotiating a gas import deal with the United States, and gas is set to be delivered via Poland, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said in an interview with UNIAN news agency, adding that Kiev is interested in large amounts.

"Recently, we considered the possibility of long-term gas imports from the US ... I think it is very good and adequate to sign such a ten-year or 20-year contract," Orzhel said, adding that that gas would be imported via Poland.

The energy minister also confirmed that Kiev and Washington were in talks over the gas deal, and that Ukraine was interested in significant amounts of gas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Washington Kiev Poland United States Gas From

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Decree appointing GPSSA Direc ..

10 minutes ago

Communication for the public has been at the heart ..

10 minutes ago

16000 cheap houses to be constructed in Surizai Sc ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian President Says Parliamentary Vote to Be Hel ..

2 minutes ago

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.