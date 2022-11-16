Ukraine Not Planning on Resuming Pumping Oil Via Druzhba Pipeline on Wednesday - Transneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Ukraine is not planning on resuming pumping oil via the Druzhbe pipeline on Wednesday, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik.

Transneft told Sputnik on Tuesday that the pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Hungary had been suspended due to a voltage drop in Ukraine after Russia's strikes at the country's energy facilities.

"According to information from the Ukrainian side, there are no plans to resume oil transportation today," Demin said. commenting on the timing of the resumption of oil pumping in the direction of Hungary.