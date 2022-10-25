UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Offers EU Use Of Its Gas Storage Facilities - Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko suggested on Tuesday that Europe could use the country's underground gas storage facilities with an available capacity of 15 billion cubic meters

"Gas prices at their lowest since months. Great opportunity to make use of (Ukrainian) biggest in Europe underground gas storages with 15 bcm of spare capacities. Аdditional gas volumes will be well needed this winter. And the price downtrend will continue," Galushchenko tweeted.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated their rise, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas, as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

More Stories From Business

