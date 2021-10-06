UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Open To Dialogue With Hungary On Gas Issues - Foreign Minister

Ukraine Open to Dialogue With Hungary on Gas Issues - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Kiev is ready for dialogue with Budapest on issues related to gas supplies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"I know that (Hungarian Foreign Minister) Peter (Szijjarto) also participates in the forum, but we have not met yet. But I am open to this conversation. We have not closed the door. We need to find a way out of any situation and make a decision that will suit all parties," Kuleba said in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum.

Last week, the Hungarian government and Russian energy giant Gazprom signed a contract for the supply of 4.

5 billion cubic meters of gas annually until the end of 2036. The deal sparked harsh criticism from the West, with Kiev expressing disappointment that Hungary will be receiving gas by circumventing Ukraine. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign country and makes its own decisions on where to buy gas and how to get it.

On October 1, Ukrainian GTS Operator said that Gazprom had suspended gas transit to Hungary via Ukraine, as new contracts between Budapest and Gazprom went into effect. On October 3, Hungarian pipeline network operator FGSZ announced the resumption of transit.

