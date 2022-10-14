UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Plans To Change 2022 Budget For 8th Time To Increase Military Spending - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Members of the Ukrainian parliament have proposed increasing the country's military spending by 387 billion hryvnias ($9.5 billion), which implies the introduction of amendments to the 2022 national budget for the eighth time, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Friday.

"This year's budget will be changed again, for the 8th time since the beginning of the war. The government has proposed increasing military spending by 387 billion hryvnias (about $9.5 billion) this year. The source of (the costs) covering, as always, is domestic borrowing... The relevant law No. 8126 was submitted to the (Verkhovna) Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) from the mono-majority today," Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in July that Ukraine's budget deficit was expected to reach $50 billion by the end of 2022, which is 30-35% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Ukraine has been actively seeking ways to cover the national deficit, rebuild its infrastructure and strengthen its armed forces amid Russia's military operation in the country. Western states, in turn, have been ramping up their military and financial support for Ukraine in response to its calls for help since February 24.

