Ukraine Plans To Increase Tariffs For Oil Transit - Transneft

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Transneft is currently studying the statement from Ukrtransnafta that it plans to raise the tariff for oil transit through the territory of Ukraine, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Monday

"We have received an appeal from Ukrtransnafta. We are studying these proposals, preparing relevant reports to the Russian authorities the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia and the Ministry of Energy," Demin said.

