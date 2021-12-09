UrduPoint.com

Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:17 PM

Ukraine Plans to Reduce National Debt to 47% of GDP by 2024 From Current 57% - Cabinet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Ukrainian cabinet approved on Thursday a strategy for national debt management, according to which it is planned to reduce it to 47% of GDP in 2024 from the current 57%, as broadcast on the cabinet's YouTube channel.

�"The key point of the strategy is a decrease in public debt in 2024, it should not exceed 47% of GDP, while at the end of 2021 it is expected to amount to 57% of GDP," Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal told a cabinet meeting.

