Ukraine, Poland Consider Creation of Regional Gas Hub - Operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Ukraine and Poland may create a joint gas hub for Eastern and Central Europe, Sergiy Makogon, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (Gas TSO) chief, said, as cited by the operator's press office on Monday.

"With the access to the Trans-Balkan pipeline our countries can create a strong north-south gas corridor that will provide energy security for entire Southwest Europe," Makogon said during the 24th Gazterm gas conference in Poland.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is currently the main threat to regional energy security, the official claimed. The Gas TSO will insist on the application of the EU Third Energy Package on the liberalization of electricity and gas markets against the pipeline, Makogon added.

The Nord Stream 2 project provides the construction of a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline, which will supply up to 1.

9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany. The United States had been opposing the project since its inception in 2012, and imposed sanctions on the pipeline in 2019. However, the decision to allow its completion comes as Washington is focused on building closer ties with its European allies and partners, including Germany.

Meanwhile, Kiev still protests the pipeline's construction, expressing concern that Russia will use Nord Stream 2 as a geopolitical weapon. Russia has repeatedly said that the project is purely commercial, not political, expressing readiness to continue using Ukraine's transport capacities to transport gas to Europe, despite building additional pipelines.