Ukraine Pumped 11.7Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas Into Storage - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Ukraine currently has 11.7 billion cubic meters of gas in storage facilities, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Friday.

"Accumulating resources. According to the data of the Naftogaz national joint stock company, 11.7 billion cubic meters of gas have been pumped into gas storage facilities as of this moment. We plan to accumulate 14.

7 billion cubic meters of gas," Shmyhal said on Telegram after a government meeting ahead of the next heating season.

In March 2023, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy said that Ukraine increased gas production to over 50.5 million cubic meters per day.

In late December 2022, Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said that gas production decreased in eastern Ukraine in 2022 but increased in the west of the country.

