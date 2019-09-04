Ukraine Ready for Gas Negotiations With Russia, European Commission in September- Minister

(@imziishan)

Ukraine is ready to take part in the next round of Russian gas transit talks with Russia and the European Commission in September already, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Ukraine is ready to take part in the next round of Russian gas transit talks with Russia and the European Commission in September already, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in late August that Russia was ready to take part in the trilateral negotiations in September, adding that the specific date would be soon agreed on.

"The Ukrainian delegation, which I will head, is ready to take part in the trilateral gas negotiations already this month," Orzhel said, as quoted by his ministry.