UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ready To Cut Price Of Gas Transit, Share UGS Capacity With EU - Zelenskyy's Office

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

Ukraine Ready to Cut Price of Gas Transit, Share UGS Capacity With EU - Zelenskyy's Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Ukrainian authorities are ready to reduce the price of gas transit through its territory and provide the European Union with its own underground storage facilities for storing strategic reserves, the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after his phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The President of Ukraine stressed that our state is ready to reduce the cost of gas transit through its territory and provide its own underground storage facilities for storage of strategic fuel reserves," the statement says.

It noted that the parties discussed the idea of creating a regional platform to strengthen energy security. Also during the conversation, Zelenskyy once again stated that the Nord Stream 2 project was a threat to security of all Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe European Union Nord Price Gas All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

46 minutes ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

46 minutes ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

46 minutes ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

57 minutes ago
 Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appo ..

Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appoint Him as Prime Minister on N ..

57 minutes ago
 UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, See ..

UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, Seeks More Access - Spokesperson

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.