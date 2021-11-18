KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Ukrainian authorities are ready to reduce the price of gas transit through its territory and provide the European Union with its own underground storage facilities for storing strategic reserves, the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after his phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The President of Ukraine stressed that our state is ready to reduce the cost of gas transit through its territory and provide its own underground storage facilities for storage of strategic fuel reserves," the statement says.

It noted that the parties discussed the idea of creating a regional platform to strengthen energy security. Also during the conversation, Zelenskyy once again stated that the Nord Stream 2 project was a threat to security of all Europe.