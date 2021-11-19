UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ready To Reduce Gas Transit Tariffs: President

Ukraine ready to reduce gas transit tariffs: president

KIEV, Nov. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that his country stands ready to reduce the cost of gas transit through its territory in an attempt to prevent the energy crisis in Europe, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

In a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky said that Ukraine can also provide its underground gas storage facilities for storing strategic fuel reserves.

Zelensky and von der Leyen also discussed the idea of creating a regional platform for strengthening energy security.

Europe is facing an energy crisis due to the spike in natural gas prices as demand for fuel increases globally.

Ukraine, a key transit route for Russian gas to Europe, has a gas transportation system, consisting of more than 37,900 km of gas pipelines and 12 underground storage facilities.

