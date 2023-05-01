Ukraine Received Over $5.5Bln of Foreign Aid in April - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Over $5.5 billion of international assistance were transferred to Kiev in April, over $16 billion since January, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Monday.

"Let's start with international aid to the budget in April. It came in at $5.55 billion or 203 billion hryvnias. Since the beginning of the year, we have already received $16.5 billion from partners in the budget," he said on Telegram.

He also noted Ukraine's central bank sold $1.37 billion, which is the least amount since the beginning of Russia's special operation in February 2022.

Last month, Zheleznyak said that Ukraine had received more than $45 billion of international aid since the start of the conflict.

In November, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that the country's budget had been facing a deficit of around $5 billion every month since the start of the military conflict, with two thirds of the money being received through foreign loans and grants, and three quarters spent on military needs.

That month, Ukraine adopted the 2023 state budget with a deficit of over $35 billion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the plan provided for a monthly deficit of $3 billion, which Ukraine hopes to close using external borrowing.