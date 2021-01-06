Ukraine Reduced Gas Production in 2020 by 2% - Gas Transportation System Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Ukraine reduced gas production in 2020 by 2 percent, to 20.2 billion cubic meters, the Ukrainian gas transportation system operator said in a statement.

"The supply of gas from producing enterprises to the gas transportation system in 2020 amounted to 20.

2 billion cubic meters. This is 2%, or 415 million cubic meters, less than a year earlier. The volumes of production by both state and private companies were almost uniform each month," it said on Facebook.

In 2020, state-owned companies produced 15.3 billion cubic meters, and private companies - 4.9 billion cubic meters.