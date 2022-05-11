Ukraine Reduces Reliability of Gas Supply Leaving One Entry Point for Gas Transit- Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Ukraine has left only one entry point for the transit of Russian gas to Europe, which significantly reduces the reliability of gas supply, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that it had been notified by the Ukrainian operator about the termination of gas transit to Europe through the Sokhranivka station starting May 11 over an alleged force majeure, but has no information that would confirm the necessity of such a measure.

Russian gas supplies dropped by 25% on Wednesday compared to May 10.

"Ukraine has left only one entry point for transit to Europe, which significantly reduces the reliability of its gas supply," Kupriyanov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.