Ukraine Refutes Reports on Resumed Transit of Russian Gas to Hungary - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The information that Gazprom has resumed gas transit through Ukraine to Hungary does not correspond to reality, as the recorded gas flow is the re-export of fuel stored in Ukrainian underground facilities, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (Gas TSO) chief Sergiy Makogon said on Monday.

On Sunday, Hungary's FGSZ gas transit operator was cited as saying that the gas flow through the Beregovo point on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, as of 19.

00 GMT, was just over 200 thousand cubic meters per hour, while earlier during the day the transit was completely absent.

"The press is spreading information that Gazprom has resumed gas transit through Ukraine to Hungary. This is not true. Yes, now there is an insignificant flow of gas from Ukraine to Hungary, but this is not transit but the re-export of gas by European traders, which they stored in Ukrainian underground storage facilities," Makogon wrote on Facebook.