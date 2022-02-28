Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG Australia, says US and European stock futures sank, but Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly higher in volatile trading, buoyed by Wall Street gains from Friday when the S&P 500 closed up 2.51%.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.58 or 5.0% at $96.17 a barrel.

“We had a deluge of very negative information over the weekend,” Rodda said.

“My sense is there’s not going to be much-staying power behind this particular move (in Asia-Pacific stocks), considering we’re talking about financial stability risks, and sprinkle over that the threat of nuclear war.

”