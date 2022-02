Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

(@Abdulla99267510)

Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG Australia, says US and European stock futures sank, but Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly higher in volatile trading, buoyed by Wall Street gains from Friday when the S&P 500 closed up 2.51%.

Crude oil jumped while rouble plunged nearly 30% to a fresh record low on Monday following sanctions put by the Western nations on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine

The ramp-up in tensions heightened fears that oil supplies from the world’s second-largest producer could be disrupted, sending Brent crude futures up $4.21 or 4.3% at $102.14. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.58 or 5.0% at $96.17 a barrel.

“We had a deluge of very negative information over the weekend,” Rodda said. “My sense is there’s not going to be much-staying power behind this particular move (in Asia-Pacific stocks), considering we’re talking about financial stability risks, and sprinkle over that the threat of nuclear war. ”

“Volatility is heightened,” he said. “Price action is incredibly choppy.”

US emini stock futures were pointing to a 1.57% drop at the restart, while pan-European EURO STOXX 50 futures lost 2.83%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 (.N225) rose 0.48%, recovering from an earlier loss. Australia’s benchmark (.AXJO) added 0.64% after also being down at one point. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300), though, slipped 0.21%.

MSCI’s index of regional stocks (.MIAP00000PUS) eked out a 0.09% gain.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell about 6 basis point to 1.92%, and equivalent Australian yields also retreated about 6 basis points, to 2.18%.

The euro slid 0.9% to $1.1170 and 0.87% to 129.065 yen, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars sank 0.66% and 0.76%, respectively.