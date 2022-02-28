Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG Australia, says US and European stock futures sank, but Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly higher in volatile trading, buoyed by Wall Street gains from Friday when the S&P 500 closed up 2.51%.
TOKYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) Crude oil
jumped while rouble plunged nearly 30% to a fresh record low on Monday following sanctions put by the Western nations on Russia
for its invasion of Ukraine
.
The ramp-up in tensions heightened fears that oil
supplies from
the world’s second-largest producer could be disrupted, sending Brent crude futures up $4.21 or 4.3% at $102.14.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.58 or 5.0% at $96.17 a barrel.
US and European stock futures sank, but Asia-Pacific stocks
were mostly higher in volatile trading, buoyed by Wall Street gains from
Friday when the S&P 500 closed up 2.51%, said Kyle Rodda, a market
analyst at IG Australia
.
“We had a deluge of very negative information over the weekend,” Rodda said.
“My sense is there’s not going to be much-staying power behind this particular move (in Asia-Pacific stocks), considering we’re talking about financial stability risks, and sprinkle over that the threat of nuclear war.
”
“Volatility is heightened,” he said.
“Price action is incredibly choppy.”
US emini stock futures were pointing to a 1.57% drop at the restart, while pan-European EURO
STOXX 50 futures lost 2.83%.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 (.N225) rose 0.48%, recovering from
an earlier loss.
Australia’s benchmark (.AXJO) added 0.64% after also being down at one point. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300), though, slipped 0.21%.
MSCI’s index of regional stocks
(.MIAP00000PUS) eked out a 0.09% gain.
Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S.
Treasury yield fell about 6 basis point to 1.92%, and equivalent Australian yields also retreated about 6 basis points, to 2.18%.
The euro
slid 0.9% to $1.1170 and 0.87% to 129.065 yen, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars
sank 0.66% and 0.76%, respectively.
The rouble tumbled 29.37% to a record-low 119 per dollar
.