Ukraine-Russia Gas Contract Signed on 'Pump or Pay' Principle - Naftogaz

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom signed a gas transit contract based on "pump or pay" principle, Yuriy Vitrenko, the executive officer of Naftogaz Group, said.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of documents ensuring transit of Russian gas via the Ukrainian territory starting from January 1.

According to the contract, Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years.

"The fact that we have signed the transit contract based on 'pump or pay' principle for five years is an extraordinary event in such conditions," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

According to Vitrenko, it is also important that the contract was signed based on the European rules.