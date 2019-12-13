UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine, Russia Preliminarily Agree On Gas Transit - Naftogaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:42 PM

Ukraine, Russia Preliminarily Agree on Gas Transit - Naftogaz

There are preliminary agreements on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine, the parties keep discussing the details, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko told Sputnik on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) There are preliminary agreements on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine, the parties keep discussing the details, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko told Sputnik on Friday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Vitrenko met in Vienna Friday.

"The discussion is being continued at different levels. We keep discuss specifics. There are preliminary agreements, and we continue to discuss them. There is no final option," Vitrenko said.

He said the date of the next Russia-Ukraine gas talks was unknown yet and depended on the progress achieved.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vienna Progress Gas From

Recent Stories

China to Consider Canceling Retaliatory Tariffs on ..

27 seconds ago

U.S. oil imports, exports up last week

28 seconds ago

China, US Agree Text of Trade Deal, US to Phase Ou ..

30 seconds ago

US Sanctions 3 Money Launderers for Lebanon's Hezb ..

33 seconds ago

A Ten Year Review Of Implementation Of Anti-sexual ..

44 minutes ago

Germany, France, Italy Call for Ceasefire in Libya ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.