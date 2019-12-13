Ukraine, Russia Preliminarily Agree on Gas Transit - Naftogaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) There are preliminary agreements on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine , the parties keep discussing the details, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko told Sputnik on Friday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Vitrenko met in Vienna Friday.

"The discussion is being continued at different levels. We keep discuss specifics. There are preliminary agreements, and we continue to discuss them. There is no final option," Vitrenko said.

He said the date of the next Russia-Ukraine gas talks was unknown yet and depended on the progress achieved.