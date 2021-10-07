KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday that Hungary's decision to conclude a gas supply deal with Russia is within its rights, but inappropriate for a European partner.

"Of course, we are concerned by Hungary's decision. This is a sovereign country, it makes domestic decisions, has the right to its economic development and bilateral agreements. But today, we are telling our European partners that if we are partners, then a partnership entails unity during a crisis and a common response to challenges" Shmyhal told the International Economic Forum 2021 in Kiev.

Last week, Hungary and Russian energy giant Gazprom signed a contract for the supply of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per annum to the Central European country until the end of 2036. The supplies will come via Serbia and Austria.

The deal sparked criticism in Ukraine as undermining its status as a transit country. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign nation and makes its own decisions on where to buy gas and how to get it.