Ukraine Says Wants To Keep Gas Transit For At Least 15 Years After Launch Of Nord Stream 2

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Ukraine will insist on maintaining gas transit through its territory for at least 15 years after the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

In September, Russian gas giant Gazprom said it was ready to begin gas supplies to the European market via Nord Stream 2 this season and can export about 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas through it by year-end. Despite this information, Kiev does not expect gas transit to stop any time soon, Shmyhal noted. 

"We do not expect this, since Nord Stream 2 is still a project that is currently under sanctions. We still hope that our partners, in particular the United States, will continue to keep these sanctions. We are convinced that our position will be reckoned with during discussions on the launch and certification of the pipeline," Shmyhal said in an interview with Ukrainian news agency Levyy Bereg.

Kiev will also seek to maintain gas transit in the future, according to the prime minister.

"Of course, we will insist on maintaining the current level of transit for at least 15 years," Shmyhal added.

Howeevr, the prime minister noted that the Ukrainian government was preparing for different scenarios, but does not intend to negotiate with Russia on gas supplies.

On Monday, the Kremlin said that Gazprom still keeps the option of direct gas supply contracts with Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 had been completed in September. Gazprom is currently working on obtaining the certification to start gas supplies and conducting test runs to ensure the pipeline is ready to pump gas. Moscow has stressed multiple times that the agreement on gas transit to Europe through Ukraine will remain in force until the end date, and even after its completion, Russia does not plan to abandon the Ukrainian transit.

