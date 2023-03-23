UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Seeks To Clinch 15.6-bln-USD Program With IMF In Coming Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Ukraine seeks to clinch 15.6-bln-USD program with IMF in coming weeks

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Ukrainian Finance Ministry on Wednesday said it expects that the Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will approve a new program for Ukraine worth 15.6 billion U.S. Dollars in the coming weeks.

The Ukrainian authorities and the IMF experts have already reached a staff-level agreement on the program, the ministry said in a statement.

The 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement includes a set of macroeconomic and financial policies to support the economic recovery of Ukraine, the statement said.

The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray held talks with Ukrainian officials over the new program on March 8-15 in Warsaw, Poland.

