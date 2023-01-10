Ukraine Sees Annual Consumer Prices Soar 26.6% - Statistics

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Inflation in Ukraine totaled 26.6% in 2022, the State Statistics Service said on Tuesday.

Official figures posted online showed a 0.7% rise in consumer prices in December, compared with November.

Goods that rose in price the most include gasoline and staple foods, such as bread, milk and fruit, while clothing and footwear prices went down.

Annual inflation, excluding food and energy prices, was at 22.6%, while December prices were up 0.8%.