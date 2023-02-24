Ukraine Seizes $37Mln Worth of Assets With Alleged Links to Russia - Prosecutor General

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said on Friday that the property of manufacturing enterprises allegedly connected with Russia worth over $37 million has been seized in the Chernihiv region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said on Friday that the property of manufacturing enterprises allegedly connected with Russia worth over $37 million has been seized in the Chernihiv region.

"At the request of prosecutors, the property of Russian enterprises amounting to 1.37 billion hryvnias ($37.3 million) has been seized in the Chernihiv region," the office said in a statement.

The enterprises allegedly belong to a Russian citizen who transferred part of the income to accounts in Russian banks to finance the activities of a group of companies.

The company imported raw materials from Belarus and supplied fabrics to various markets, including Russia and Belarus, according to the statement.

The prosecutor general's office regarded such activities as "financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or the state border of Ukraine."

The seized assets are being prepared for transfer to the Ukrainian Assets Recovery and Management Agency.