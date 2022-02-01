UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Starts First 'Physical Import' Of Gas From Hungary - National Operator

Ukraine has launched direct import of gas from Hungary for the first time, CEO of the Ukrainian Transmission System Operator (TSO) Sergiy Makogon said on Tuesday

Prior to this, Ukraine was receiving gas through a so-called virtual reverse during transit as fuel was pumped to Hungary from Russia.

"Today, the first physical import of gas from Hungary to Ukraine has begun. The TSO system used to operate only in the direction from Ukraine to Hungary. The technical measures that we have implemented made gas transit possible in both directions," Makogon said on Facebook.

He said the Hungarian route would ensure the second-most secure supply of gas after the Slovakian route even if with no fuel transit from Russia.

"The opening of this route made it possible for traders to arrange supplies of liquefied natural gas from the terminal in Croatia," Makogon added.

Despite fears that tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border might disrupt gas flow, Russia's Gazprom increased Europe-bound gas transit through Ukraine by over 20% on January 25 compared to the previous week's average. The transit through this line is currently at its peak since January 1.

