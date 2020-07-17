UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Still Owes WHO $6.7Mln After Paying Large Amount Of Debt - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Ukraine Still Owes WHO $6.7Mln After Paying Large Amount of Debt - Envoy

Kiev still owes $6.7 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), but will pay off this debt in installments, WHO representative in Ukraine Jarno Habicht said in an interview with the RBC Ukraine news agency on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Kiev still owes $6.7 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), but will pay off this debt in installments, WHO representative in Ukraine Jarno Habicht said in an interview with the RBC Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

According to the representative, Ukraine has already paid $15.7 million � the largest share of its debt. The payment of the remaining $6.

7 million will secure the country the right to vote at the World Health Assembly.

The official added that this debt would be paid in installments over the period of 2020-2021.

Separately, the country has earmarked $273,000 in contributions to the organization for 2020-2021.

Also, Habicht thanked the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance for their efforts in repaying the country's debt.

