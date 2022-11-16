Ukraine Stops Pumping Oil Via Druzhba Pipeline Toward Hungary - Transneft

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Ukraine has notified Transneft that it had suspended the pumping of oil via the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the direction of Hungary, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik.

"The Ukrainian side informed us that they had suspended pumping in the direction of Fenyeslitke (Hungary) due to a voltage drop," the spokesman said.