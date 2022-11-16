UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Stops Pumping Oil Via Druzhba Pipeline Toward Hungary - Transneft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ukraine Stops Pumping Oil Via Druzhba Pipeline Toward Hungary - Transneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Ukraine has notified Transneft that it had suspended the pumping of oil via the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the direction of Hungary, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik.

"The Ukrainian side informed us that they had suspended pumping in the direction of Fenyeslitke (Hungary) due to a voltage drop," the spokesman said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Oil Hungary

Recent Stories

US wholesale price inflation slows in October

US wholesale price inflation slows in October

9 minutes ago
 Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to C ..

Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to Concede Race One Week After Ele ..

9 minutes ago
 IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces ..

IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces at Undeclared Sites

12 minutes ago
 Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Terri ..

Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Territory of Poland, Killing Two

12 minutes ago
 Coalition partners adopted constitutional procedur ..

Coalition partners adopted constitutional procedure for removal of IK: Minister

25 minutes ago
 Indian Delegation Played Important Role in Draftin ..

Indian Delegation Played Important Role in Drafting G20 Final Joint Declaration ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.