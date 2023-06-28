Ukraine Technically Ready to Go Cashless - National Bank

Kateryna Rozhkova, deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said on Wednesday she believed that Ukraine was technically ready for transition to a cash-free economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Kateryna Rozhkova, deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said on Wednesday she believed that Ukraine was technically ready for transition to a cash-free economy.

"The banking system is ready for it, from the point of view of technology, inclusiveness and continuity," Rozhkova was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian Strana online newspaper.

Rozhkova said no country had attempted to go entirely cash-free, preferring to retain a comfortable amount of liquidity available. She said consumers in some nations had objected to a lack of cash at their disposal.

Rostyslav Shurma, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London that Kiev was looking at the abolition of cash as a way to end corruption. He said the government was unsure whether it was ready to take the plunge.