Ukraine to Attract $346Mln to Buy Gas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Ukraine plans to attract about $346 million for the purchase of gas, the Ukrainian online news outlet the Strana.ua reported, citing government sources.

The bill on the increase of Ukraine's state budget expenditures by 12.7 billion Ukraine hryvnias ($346 million) was approved by the budget committee of the country's parliament, Verkhovna Rada.

The funds will be raised with the help of external borrowings, the news outlet reported.

According to this plan, Naftogaz will transfer the funds received from the sale of gas purchased with this money to the state budget.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also enhancing their financial and military support for Ukraine.