Ukraine To Help Moldova With Gas Amid Energy Crisis - NSDC Secretary

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:52 PM

Ukraine to Help Moldova With Gas Amid Energy Crisis - NSDC Secretary

In connection with the energy crisis, Moldova asked Ukraine for help in gas supplies, and Kiev will give its neighbor gas on a refundable basis, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) In connection with the energy crisis, Moldova asked Ukraine for help in gas supplies, and Kiev will give its neighbor gas on a refundable basis, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, said on Friday.

"The prime minister of Ukraine today received a letter from his colleague, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita with a request to help Moldova with a certain amount of gas to avoid the difficult situation that has developed in Moldova, taking into account the blackmail that Gazprom is conducting there. We made a decision and instructed the cabinet of ministers to consider this issue, and we understand that we will be able to provide such assistance to the Republic of Moldova in the near future," Danilov said at a briefing.

He said that Ukraine would provide such assistance.

"We believe that we can afford to do this and we say that this gas will not be supplied for money, it will be transferred for a certain period so that Moldova will return this gas to us," Danilov said.

He said that Kiev was interested in Moldova having gas, since the countries were united by a single energy system and in Ukraine "there is a certain territory that receives power from Moldova."

