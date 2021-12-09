Ukraine to invest record 5.2 bln USD in infrastructure in 2022

Ukraine will invest a record of 141.8 billion hryvnia (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars) in infrastructure development next year, the country's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday

KIEV, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:Ukraine will invest a record of 141.8 billion hryvnia (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars) in infrastructure development next year, the country's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to a statement on the ministry's website, the lion share of the funds will go to transport infrastructure upgrade, in particular the construction and maintenance of state and local automobile roads.

Besides, some 190 million Dollars from the investment package will be used for the modernization of railway infrastructure and the purchase of high-speed trains and railway cars.

Ukraine will also spend about 128 million dollars next year for the construction and upgrade of the country's airports.

According to the ministry, infrastructure development will spur the country's economy, support businesses and improve access to healthcare services.