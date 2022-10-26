Ukraine to Involve Unemployed in Community Work for Military - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Unemployed Ukrainians will be assigned community work, including that in the interests of the military, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainians in search of work will be able to join the country's 'Army of reconstruction'. Under this program, the unemployed can be involved in performing work that is useful for the public, is needed in the regions... Such work can be aimed at meeting the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, other military formations and civil protection forces, and ensuring the general needs of the economy and the life of the population," Svyrydenko said on social media.

The unemployed may create and fortify roadblocks, harvest firewood for the military and the population, carry out various repair and restoration tasks, and sort humanitarian aid. Ukraine plans to pay the minimum monthly wage of about $183 for that, the minister stated.

Svyrydenko said on Monday that the unemployment rate in Ukraine is expected to reach 30% by the end of the year.