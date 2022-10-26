UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Involve Unemployed In Community Work For Military - Economy Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Ukraine to Involve Unemployed in Community Work for Military - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Unemployed Ukrainians will be assigned community work, including that in the interests of the military, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainians in search of work will be able to join the country's 'Army of reconstruction'. Under this program, the unemployed can be involved in performing work that is useful for the public, is needed in the regions... Such work can be aimed at meeting the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, other military formations and civil protection forces, and ensuring the general needs of the economy and the life of the population," Svyrydenko said on social media.

The unemployed may create and fortify roadblocks, harvest firewood for the military and the population, carry out various repair and restoration tasks, and sort humanitarian aid. Ukraine plans to pay the minimum monthly wage of about $183 for that, the minister stated.

Svyrydenko said on Monday that the unemployment rate in Ukraine is expected to reach 30% by the end of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Social Media May

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

34 minutes ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

34 minutes ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

39 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

51 minutes ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

51 minutes ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.