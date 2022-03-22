Ukraine to Keep Russian Gas Transit to Europe as Long as Possible - Naftogaz

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Ukraine will continue to transit Russian gas to Europe as long as technically possible, Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of the national oil and gas company Naftogaz, said on Tuesday.

"The question of the transit through Ukraine to Europe is a very sensitive one, it is being discussed at the highest political level and not just in Ukraine. Currently, the decision is that as soon as technically possible, we continue transiting Russian gas," Vitrenko said in an interview with Bloomberg tv.

In the course of a special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian forces have been trying not to damage the gas transit infrastructure, he added.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. �

