Ukraine to Lose $450Mln Annually Due to TurkStream Launch - Gas Transport System Operator

Ukraine will lose about $450 million annually due to the launch of the TurkStream gas pipeline, the Ukrainian gas transportation system operator's Director General Serhiy Makogon said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Ukraine will lose about $450 million annually due to the launch of the TurkStream gas pipeline, the Ukrainian gas transportation system operator's Director General Serhiy Makogon said Thursday.

"These are revenues that were not received. We estimate them at about [$]450 million annually... We simply won't earn this money," Makogon said when asked what losses Ukraine may suffer from the launch of TurkStream. The press conference was broadcast by the Nash tv channel.