UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Pay $3Bln Debt To IMF In 2023 - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Ukraine to Pay $3Bln Debt to IMF in 2023 - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Ukraine continues to fulfill its obligations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and plans to pay a debt of $3 billion to the organization in 2023, the head of the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danil Getmantsev, said on Sunday.

"We continue to repay and service our debt to the IMF. This year we will pay just over $3 billion (with interest).

The memorandum with the IMF was approved by the government on Friday, we are doing everything so that the four-year program with the IMF appears before the end of the month," Getmantsev said on Telegram.

Ukraine is currently one of the IMF's main borrowers. Despite this fact, earlier this week, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Kiev on a new $15.6 billion loan program for four years. The package is designed to support the country's "ongoing gradual economic recovery," the IMF said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Ukraine Parliament Kiev Sunday Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

8 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

9 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.