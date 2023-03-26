Ukraine to Pay $3Bln Debt to IMF in 2023 - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Ukraine continues to fulfill its obligations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and plans to pay a debt of $3 billion to the organization in 2023, the head of the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danil Getmantsev, said on Sunday.

"We continue to repay and service our debt to the IMF. This year we will pay just over $3 billion (with interest).

The memorandum with the IMF was approved by the government on Friday, we are doing everything so that the four-year program with the IMF appears before the end of the month," Getmantsev said on Telegram.

Ukraine is currently one of the IMF's main borrowers. Despite this fact, earlier this week, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Kiev on a new $15.6 billion loan program for four years. The package is designed to support the country's "ongoing gradual economic recovery," the IMF said.