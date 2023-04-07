Ukraine to Spend $40.8Mln on School Security in 2023 Despite Mounting Budget Deficit

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced Friday that his government would spend 1.5 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($40.8 million) this year on building shelters at schools

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced Friday that his government would spend 1.5 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($40.8 million) this year on building shelters at schools.

"I approved today the concept of security in educational institutions.... This year, we will make 1.

5 billion hryvnias available to regions so that they can build quality shelters at schools," he wrote on social media.

The money will also allow schools to improve fire safety, video surveillance and provide security training to students and teachers, Shmyhal said.

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko admitted that national budget was running at a deficit of about $5 billion per month. Ukraine relies on foreign grants and loans to cover two-thirds of its expenses, he said, with military costs accounting for three-quarters of total spending.