Ukraine Transits Gas Between EU Countries For 1st Time - Company

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:28 PM

Ukraine, for the first time ever, has served as a gas transit route between two European Union member states, specifically Hungary and Slovakia, the press office of Ukraine's Operator of the Gas Transmission System (GTS) said on Monday

"Ukraine's GTS operator transited the first volumes of gas between the two European countries. A well-known German energy trader ordered the transit of natural gas from Hungary to Slovakia via Ukraine," the company said in a press release.

Ukraine has been looking for ways to use its gas transportation system amid a significant reduction in gas transit from Russia to the EU.

Kiev has started to offer short-haul gas transit over a short distance.

Russia and Ukraine signed on December 30 a set of documents ensuring gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, including a five-year transit contract under which Russia's Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas in 2020, and 40 billion cubic meters annually in the following four years.

