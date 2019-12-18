UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Unlocks Gas Deliveries From South Europe Through Romania - Gas Transport Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine Unlocks Gas Deliveries From South Europe Through Romania - Gas Transport Operator

Ukraine's newly-established Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSO) has said that it has signed an agreement with Romanian company Transgaz, unlocking gas deliveries from Southern Europe and Turkey, amid uncertainty over deal with Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Ukraine's newly-established Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSO) has said that it has signed an agreement with Romanian company Transgaz, unlocking gas deliveries from Southern Europe and Turkey, amid uncertainty over deal with Russia.

"The GTSO and Romania's Transgaz signed today a cross-operator agreement, thus unlocking the Trans-Balkan gas corridor," the Ukrainian operator said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the GTSO, gas providers now are capable of delivering gas through a new route: from Southern Europe and Turkey through Bulgaria and Romania to Ukraine and then to Moldova.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Company Bulgaria Romania Moldova Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

19 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

20 minutes ago

Some industries crumbling under the tax burden: Mi ..

23 minutes ago

Business community reject proposed gas tariff hike

3 minutes ago

Limitless opportunities exist as a result of CPEC ..

3 minutes ago

Australia heatwave: Nation endures hottest day on ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.