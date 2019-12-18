Ukraine Unlocks Gas Deliveries From South Europe Through Romania - Gas Transport Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Ukraine's newly-established Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSO) has said that it has signed an agreement with Romanian company Transgaz, unlocking gas deliveries from Southern Europe and Turkey, amid uncertainty over deal with Russia.

"The GTSO and Romania's Transgaz signed today a cross-operator agreement, thus unlocking the Trans-Balkan gas corridor," the Ukrainian operator said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the GTSO, gas providers now are capable of delivering gas through a new route: from Southern Europe and Turkey through Bulgaria and Romania to Ukraine and then to Moldova.