KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had phone talks on Saturday with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale to discuss the European energy security with regard to the Nord Stream 2 project, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has had a phone conversation with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale. They have discussed issues pertaining to Europe's energy security, particularly in the context of the Nord Stream 2 project," the press release read.

As stated by the ministry, Kuleba "informed [Hale] of the peace process dynamic in the Normandy format and during negotiations in Minsk.

"

According to the press release, the diplomats have also discussed the Ukrainian-US cooperation for defense and security, with Kuleba expressing thanks to Hale for his support of the decision to grant Ukraine a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner status last week.

The Nord Stream 2 is projected to be a 745-mile-long twin pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. In December, the United States imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2 to target any company or individual involved in providing services on the pipeline, presumably pursuing to promote its own liquefied natural gas in Europe.