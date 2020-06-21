UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine, US Discuss Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline,Europe's Energy Security - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Ukraine, US Discuss Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline,Europe's Energy Security - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had phone talks on Saturday with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale to discuss the European energy security with regard to the Nord Stream 2 project, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has had a phone conversation with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale. They have discussed issues pertaining to Europe's energy security, particularly in the context of the Nord Stream 2 project," the press release read.

As stated by the ministry, Kuleba "informed [Hale] of the peace process dynamic in the Normandy format and during negotiations in Minsk.

"

According to the press release, the diplomats have also discussed the Ukrainian-US cooperation for defense and security, with Kuleba expressing thanks to Hale for his support of the decision to grant Ukraine a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner status last week.

The Nord Stream 2 is projected to be a 745-mile-long twin pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. In December, the United States imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2 to target any company or individual involved in providing services on the pipeline, presumably pursuing to promote its own liquefied natural gas in Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Company Germany Minsk Nord David United States Sweden Finland Denmark December Gas

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

22 minutes ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

1 hour ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

3 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

3 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.