Ukraine, US, Germany To Discuss Possible Termination Of Gas Transit After 2024 - Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Ukrainian, German and American energy ministers will discuss on Monday a possible termination of Russian gas transit via the Eastern European country after 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"The main risks due to the completion of Nord Stream 2 [gas pipeline], among all countries, will be borne by Ukraine. ...

Tomorrow, the energy ministers of the United States, Ukraine and Germany will indeed meet ... Green transition in Ukraine requires a lot of money and time, so I want to understand what Ukraine will receive and what our country may lose after the 2024 agreement [with Russia] ends, and who provides concrete guarantees to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Kiev.

