KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Kiev is in talks with Washington on how to prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is expected to deliver Russian gas to Europe, according to the CEO of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolyev.

On Tuesday, ship tracking websites showed that Russian company Gazprom's pipelaying vessel, the Akademik Cherskiy, had left Sri Lanka for the Egyptian port of Suez. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said that the ship could be used to complete the Nord Stream 2 construction after Swiss company Allseas left the Russian-led project in December over the threat of US sanctions with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay. He noted that additional preparations would be needed.

"The game is not over yet. Russians will try to create their own technical capacity to finish the pipeline ... We are currently discussing also here in DC how to make sure that this project is actually dead," Kobolyev said, speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Tuesday.

The executive described the US sanctions as "one of the major steps" in support of Ukraine's energy security and expressed hope that this policy would "continue in the same direction."

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

Washington has long opposed the project while trying to promote its own liquefied natural gas to European markets. In December, it included sanctions against companies involved in the project in the 2020 defense budget. Russia has vowed to complete the pipeline, albeit with a delay.