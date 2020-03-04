UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine, US In Talks To Ensure Russia's Nord Stream 2 'Actually Dead' - Naftogaz CEO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Ukraine, US in Talks to Ensure Russia's Nord Stream 2 'Actually Dead' - Naftogaz CEO

Kiev is in talks with Washington on how to prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is expected to deliver Russian gas to Europe, according to the CEO of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolyev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Kiev is in talks with Washington on how to prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is expected to deliver Russian gas to Europe, according to the CEO of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolyev.

On Tuesday, ship tracking websites showed that Russian company Gazprom's pipelaying vessel, the Akademik Cherskiy, had left Sri Lanka for the Egyptian port of Suez. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said that the ship could be used to complete the Nord Stream 2 construction after Swiss company Allseas left the Russian-led project in December over the threat of US sanctions with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay. He noted that additional preparations would be needed.

"The game is not over yet. Russians will try to create their own technical capacity to finish the pipeline ... We are currently discussing also here in DC how to make sure that this project is actually dead," Kobolyev said, speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Tuesday.

The executive described the US sanctions as "one of the major steps" in support of Ukraine's energy security and expressed hope that this policy would "continue in the same direction."

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

Washington has long opposed the project while trying to promote its own liquefied natural gas to European markets. In December, it included sanctions against companies involved in the project in the 2020 defense budget. Russia has vowed to complete the pipeline, albeit with a delay.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Sri Lanka Russia Europe Washington Budget Company Germany Suez Nord Cherskiy Same Kiev Sweden Finland Denmark Turkish Lira December Gas 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

LHCBA President says AGP Lahore’s office was use ..

4 minutes ago

UAE evacuates Arab nationals from China, evacuees ..

16 minutes ago

Coach Silas quits Sporting after latest defeat

4 minutes ago

Louvre museum in Paris reopens after staff end cor ..

4 minutes ago

Shameel CC, Bilal Friends enter into quarter final ..

9 minutes ago

PAF Chief calls on Somali Air Force Commander Brig ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.