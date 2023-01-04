Russia's war on Ukraine has already caused more than $700 billion in damage to the nation's economy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday

KYIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):Russia's war on Ukraine has already caused more than $700 billion in damage to the nation's economy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in the capital Kyiv, Shmyhal said that one of the priorities of the government for this year is "the restoration of Ukraine.

" Together with the World Bank, Ukrainian authorities plan to carry out a verification of Ukraine's needs for "the fastest possible recovery," he said.

Shmyhal said that at the beginning of June last year, the amount of damage was estimated at roughly $350 billion.

"Given the recent attacks on our infrastructure, as of today, this number exceeds $700 billion," he noted.