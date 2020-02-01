UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's 10-Year Eurobonds Purchased By 200 Investors From Over 30 Countries - Official

A total of 200 investment funds from over 30 countries purchased 10-year eurobonds worth 1.25 billion euros ($1.38 billion) floated by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry, Government Commissioner for Public Debt Management Yuriy Butsa said on Friday

Last week, a source in the banking sector told Sputnik that Ukraine would place 10-year eurobonds worth 1.25 billion euros with a yearly yield of 4.375 percent. French bank BNP Paribas, Germany's Raiffeisen Bank International AG and US lender J.P. Morgan organized the issue.

"The bonds were purchased by 200 investment funds from 31 countries. A total of 212 funds from 25 countries participated in the previous transaction.

As with the placement of 7-year eurobonds last June, the majority of investors in 10-year eurobonds are asset management funds that account for 85 percent. Hedge funds made up 7 percent of investors, while their share was 10 percent in June 2019. Pension, insurance funds and banks were minority of investors 6 percent and 2 percent, respectively," Butsa said, as quoted by Cbonds-Ukraine.

Butsa added that investors from the United Kingdom purchased 42 percent of the eurobonds, while 34 percent of investors were from the United States, and 19 percent were from the European Union and Switzerland.

