Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau Detains National Bank Officials

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:59 AM

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has detained former and current officials of the National Bank of Ukraine on suspicion of seizing about $49 million of the stabilization loan issued for VAB Bank, NABU said in a statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has detained former and current officials of the National Bank of Ukraine on suspicion of seizing about $49 million of the stabilization loan issued for VAB Bank, NABU said in a statement.

According to the Monday release, a total of seven people have been detained, including officials of both the National Bank of Ukraine and VAB Bank (Vseukrainskyi Aksionernyi Bank), as well as private companies.

The detained could face up to 12 years in prison as their actions fall under the article on the embezzlement of property or its seizure through abuse of official position, according to NABU.

Ukrainian media have reported that the country's anti-corruption authorities were planning to detain former first deputy chief of Ukraine's National Bank Oleksandr Pisaruk.

