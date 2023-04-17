UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Budget Received Over $45Bln In International Aid Since February 2022 - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Ukraine's Budget Received Over $45Bln in International Aid Since February 2022 - Lawmaker

Over $45 billion of international support has come into Ukraine's budget since the beginning of Russia's military operation, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Over $45 billion of international support has come into Ukraine's budget since the beginning of Russia's military operation, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Monday.

"International financial aid to Ukraine (talking exactly the credits and grants to the budget)... has exceeded $45 billions," Zheleznyak said on his Telegram channel.

In January, the governor of Ukraine's National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, said that the total amount of foreign financing might exceed $38 billion and close the budget deficit in 2023.

In November, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget faces a deficit of around $5 billion every month following the start of the military conflict with Russia, with two thirds of the money being received through foreign loans and grants, and three quarters spent on military needs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Budget Money January November National Bank Of Pakistan Billion

Recent Stories

ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 bi ..

ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 billion in Q1&#039;23

9 minutes ago
 First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following la ..

First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following launch of Container Shipping Ser ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

39 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools launches scholarship pro ..

Emirates National Schools launches scholarship programme for high-achieving and ..

39 minutes ago
 Mardan Tajir Ittehad offers reward to police for f ..

Mardan Tajir Ittehad offers reward to police for foiling robbery attempt

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Currency Acquisition Limit in Russia Could ..

Foreign Currency Acquisition Limit in Russia Could Be Floating - Finance Ministr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.