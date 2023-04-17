(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Over $45 billion of international support has come into Ukraine's budget since the beginning of Russia's military operation, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Monday.

"International financial aid to Ukraine (talking exactly the credits and grants to the budget)... has exceeded $45 billions," Zheleznyak said on his Telegram channel.

In January, the governor of Ukraine's National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, said that the total amount of foreign financing might exceed $38 billion and close the budget deficit in 2023.

In November, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget faces a deficit of around $5 billion every month following the start of the military conflict with Russia, with two thirds of the money being received through foreign loans and grants, and three quarters spent on military needs.