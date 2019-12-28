UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Cabinet Of Ministers Approves Signing Of Agreement With Russia's Gazprom

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the signing of the agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom on its lawsuit against Kiev, the Ukrainian government said on its website.

"To approve the draft agreement on the lawsuit by public joint-stock company Gazprom against Ukraine, which is reviewed by the ad hoc court of Arbitration in accordance with the Arbitration rules of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), PCA case number 2009-10," the document, dated from December 27, said.

Russia and Ukraine were conducting negotiations on the gas issue to implement the protocol on cooperation signed on December 20 in Minsk. The talks were held in Austria's Vienna.

